Altra Industrial Motion’s (AIMC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $60.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Altra Industrial Motion from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.96.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

