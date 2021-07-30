Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 74.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,864 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Bank of South Carolina worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $101,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

BKSC opened at $20.66 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

