Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) by 174.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patriot Transportation were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 0.86%.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

