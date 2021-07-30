Critical Analysis: Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences N/A -28.00% -21.15% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kodiak Sciences and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences 1 5 5 0 2.36 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $131.09, indicating a potential upside of 49.19%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kodiak Sciences and Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$133.10 million ($2.91) -30.20 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 5,274.31 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Kodiak Sciences on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD. The company was founded by Stephen A. Charles and Victor Perlroth in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company engages in the development of various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer name. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

