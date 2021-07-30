CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.22 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVRX opened at $19.23 on Monday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

