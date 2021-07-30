$10.48 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post sales of $10.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.49 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $49.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FPI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.60. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $389.82 million, a PE ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.