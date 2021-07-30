Cognyte Software Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognyte Software in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognyte Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.44.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

