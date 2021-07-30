Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.44. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,652 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

