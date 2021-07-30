Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

