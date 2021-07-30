Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens & Northern Co. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Citizens & Northern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,408 shares of company stock worth $85,136. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.