Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centene in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

CNC stock opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,718,880. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

