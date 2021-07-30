OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of OP Bancorp worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 120.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.87 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

