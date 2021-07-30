Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ProSight Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ProSight Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProSight Global by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProSight Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Research analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

