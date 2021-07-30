Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 409,497 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,497 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lee Enterprises were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $131,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of LEE stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.47. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $36.51.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.43 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.