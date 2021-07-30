Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 99,123 Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Eledon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $6.41 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELDN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

