Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,735 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,383 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 79.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,945 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $19.74 on Friday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $498.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

