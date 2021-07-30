Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Chun Yu Wong sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $36.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the first quarter worth about $952,060,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $262,230,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $69,750,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth about $45,002,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

