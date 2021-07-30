Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 125,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $1,515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $311,250.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

FST opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $20,658,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

