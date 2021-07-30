Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 33,803 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colleen Batcheler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 30.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,136,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,334,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5,093.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 81,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

