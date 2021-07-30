Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Decreased by Analyst

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$22.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.73 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.08 to C$10.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.71.

TSE TF opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$779.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.53. The company has a current ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 84.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 141.68%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

