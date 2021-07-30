Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,017 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Citizens worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citizens by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Citizens by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52. Citizens Holding has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

