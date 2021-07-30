Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

