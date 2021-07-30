LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. LegalZoom.com has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.