DA Davidson Weighs in on Bank of Hawaii Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $5.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.05.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH stock opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $490,380.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,612. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.