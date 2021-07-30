IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of IES by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IES by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of IES by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IES by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IESC stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51. IES Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.08%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

