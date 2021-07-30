Citigroup Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $41,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $681,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $723,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VI during the first quarter worth $152,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHVI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

