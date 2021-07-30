Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

