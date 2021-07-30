Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.76.
In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
