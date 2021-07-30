Power Co. of Canada’s (PWCDF) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$31.28 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$39.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PWCDF. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.79.

PWCDF stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

