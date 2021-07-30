Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $176.56.

CB stock opened at $167.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after purchasing an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

