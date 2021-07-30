Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $556.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $499.00 to $556.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.46.

NYSE:ROP opened at $491.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.88. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $362.90 and a 1-year high of $499.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after acquiring an additional 126,169 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

