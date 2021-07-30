Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price objective on shares of Schroders and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Schroders from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.80.

SHNWF opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Schroders has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.43.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

