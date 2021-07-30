Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) to “Hold”

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.
About Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
