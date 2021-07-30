Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for LivaNova PLC Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

