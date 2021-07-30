Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,075 Shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of AudioEye worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

AEYE opened at $14.05 on Friday. AudioEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.20 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.15.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. On average, research analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $171,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,990,617.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

