Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) by 423.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ayro were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ayro during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ayro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ayro stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89. Ayro, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $154.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.99.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

In other Ayro news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,788 shares of company stock worth $1,497,267 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

