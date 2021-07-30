UBS Group AG Has $64,000 Stock Position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 444.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in UTStarcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTSI opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

