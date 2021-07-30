Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Delta Apparel in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth about $1,001,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Apparel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $219.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

