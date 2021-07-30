KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVHI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

KVH Industries stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $220.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.78.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $82,160.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $41,093.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,795.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock worth $500,918. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

