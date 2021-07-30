UBS Group AG Sells 836 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $481.09 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In other Village Super Market news, EVP William Sumas sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $42,986.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,460.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.