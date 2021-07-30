UBS Group AG Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 114.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

PowerFleet stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

