Brokers Set Expectations for South Plains Financial, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for South Plains Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for South Plains Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SPFI opened at $23.81 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 39.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.