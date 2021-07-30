Brokers Offer Predictions for Park National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park National in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.24. Park National has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.