The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for The Aaron’s in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

