Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €124.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) received a €124.00 ($145.88) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €142.58 ($167.75).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA SU opened at €138.80 ($163.29) on Friday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €133.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.