$4.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $4.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.53 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16,500%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $55.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.81 million to $63.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $214.72 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUPH opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

