Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $114.03 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $114,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $406.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $414.55. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.12.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $1.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

