FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.60. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.16. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

