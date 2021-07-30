Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 84.3%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,540,000 shares, a growth of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 18,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.84. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.0029 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

