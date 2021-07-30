Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 32,788 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,427,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after buying an additional 316,001 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

