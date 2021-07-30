UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 103.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares during the period.

EJUL stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56.

